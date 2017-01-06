THORNTON, HAYES SWORN IN AS COUNTY FREEHOLDERS

Gerry Thornton and Marie Hayes were sworn in to office as county freeholders on Thursday evening. Both were re-elected to three year terms during the November election. Superior Court Judge Michael Donohue presided over the swearing in ceremonies. Thornton continues as Director of the board, while Len Desiderio was named Vice-Director.
