SWEENEY: NEWSPAPER LEGAL AD BILL IS NOT COMPLETELY DEAD

It is possible that a bill that would allow local towns the option of putting their legal notices on their websites instead of taking paid ads out in newspapers could be revisited after the new year. Senate President Steve Sweeney told reporters that if the Assembly takes some action on the bill, it will certainly be discussed in the Senate. Governor Christie wants the bill to pass, calling it “corporate welfare” for newspapers.
