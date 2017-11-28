Top News
SWEENEY: DON’T USE TAXPAYERS’ DOLLARS TO RIP DOWN TRUMP PLAZA

Senate President Steve Sweeney doesn’t want millions of dollars in taxpayers’ money to fund the demolition of the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City.  Sweeney is urging the State not to give the money to billionaire Carl Ichan.  Sweeney says Ichan denies his employees fair pay and benefits.

