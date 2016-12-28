An attempted robbery took place at the AC Convenience Store in Atlantic CIty. Police responded Monday afternoon for the report of an armed robbery to the 4000 block of Ventnor Ave. A Hispanic male suspect entered the store wearing a mask, removed what the clerk believed to be a handgun from a bag, and demanded the money from the cash register. The clerk grabbed the gun from the suspect and realized it was a BB gun. The suspect removed his mask and tried to pretend that he was playing a joke on the clerk. The suspect then fled the store. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- VINELAND PD SAYS MULTIPLE REPORTS OF REPORTED SCAM
- 18-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE
- SUSPECT ATTEMPTS ARMED ROBBERY WITH BB GUN
- OVER $900K SPENT ON PUBLIC RECORDS CASES IN NEW JERSEY
- HORIZON SUED OVER NEW HEALTH PLANS
- DOCUMENTS COULD BE UNSEALED FROM BRIDGEGATE NEXT MONTH
- BOARDWALK CLASSIC: LOWER GIRLS WIN, CUMBERLAND TAKES COLLEGE GAME
- COUNTY FREEHOLDER BOARD TO REORGANIZE ON JANUARY 5TH
- FATHER, ADULT SON FROM NJ KILLED IN NEW YORK ACCIDENT
- SPORTS: LOWER CAPE MAY BOYS THUMPED AT BASKETBALL CLASSIC