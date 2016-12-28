Top News
SUSPECT ATTEMPTS ARMED ROBBERY WITH BB GUN

Atlantic City, Atlantic County, Local News

An attempted robbery took place at the AC Convenience Store in Atlantic CIty. Police responded Monday afternoon for the report of an armed robbery to the 4000 block of Ventnor Ave. A Hispanic male suspect entered the store wearing a mask, removed what the clerk believed to be a handgun from a bag, and demanded the money from the cash register. The clerk grabbed the gun from the suspect and realized it was a BB gun. The suspect removed his mask and tried to pretend that he was playing a joke on the clerk. The suspect then fled the store. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department.

