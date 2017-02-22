SUICIDE REPORTED AT CUMBERLAND COUNTY JAIL

A new report says that the Cumberland County Jail saw its fifth reported suicide in the past three years. NJ.com reports that the suicide took place on Monday night, but the identity of the inmate or means of suicide has not been released. An investigation is on-going into the incident.
