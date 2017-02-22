Top News
98.7 The Coast
Wednesday February 22nd 2017 04:28 PM
You are at:»»»SUICIDE REPORTED AT CUMBERLAND COUNTY JAIL

SUICIDE REPORTED AT CUMBERLAND COUNTY JAIL

0
By on Cumberland County, Local News

A new report says that the Cumberland County Jail saw its fifth reported suicide in the past three years. NJ.com reports that the suicide took place on Monday night, but the identity of the inmate or means of suicide has not been released. An investigation is on-going into the incident.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


− four = 4