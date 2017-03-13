Top News
Monday March 13th 2017 06:37 PM
STURDY SAVINGS BANK CLOSING A NUMBER OF BRANCHES DUE TO FLOODING CONCERNS

Cape May, Cape May County, Local News

The storm concerns has caused a local bank to close a number of branches. Sturdy Savings Bank announced that many of its branches will be closed due to flooding concerns. The Stone Harbor, Avalon, North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and the Ocean City branches at 7th St. and 34th St. will all be closed on Tuesday. All inland branches will be operating at normal business hours including Cape May.

