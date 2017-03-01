STORMS LIKELY WEDNESDAY, SNOW SHOWERS ON FRIDAY?

Top News
As the saying goes, if you don’t like the weather, wait a few hours.  The National Weather Service has put our region under the threat of potential severe weather this afternoon as storms are ready to come into the region in two waves today.  That will cool off temperatures on Thursday before the potential of rain and even snow showers on Friday morning at the shore.  Friday’s overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid 20s.

