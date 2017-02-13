The New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute announced that Stone Harbor has been named the 2016 New Jersey Healthy Town by the Mayors Wellness Campaign (MWC), a program of the Quality Institute, in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities. The award will be presented to township leaders with a commemorative sign in February. The MWC began in 2006 in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities to leverage local leadership to prioritize health and wellness in communities statewide. The MWC has grown to over 380 municipalities – two-thirds of the state’s 565 municipalities.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- STONE HARBOR NAMED NEW JERSEY HEALTHY TOWN
- REPORT: TRUMP AND CHRISTIE TO MEET IN D.C. TUESDAY
- DEATH BY AUTO CHARGES AGAINST VINELAND MAN
- GAS PRICES DROP WEEK OVER WEEK
- 23RD ANNIVERSARY OF OFFICER DOUGLASS DEATH TO BE REMEMBERED IN LOWER TOWNSHIP
- HS HOOPS: MCMULLAN SCORES 1000TH CAREER POINT FOR CRUSADERS
- DAVE TROIANO TO COACH 1,000TH CAREER GAME MONDAY
- HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH
- TWO ATLANTIC COUNTY MEN CHARGED IN TRIPLE MURDER IN NORTH JERSEY
- HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON