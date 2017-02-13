STONE HARBOR NAMED NEW JERSEY HEALTHY TOWN

The New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute announced that Stone Harbor has been named the 2016 New Jersey Healthy Town by the Mayors Wellness Campaign (MWC), a program of the Quality Institute, in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities. The award will be presented to township leaders with a commemorative sign in February. The MWC began in 2006 in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities to leverage local leadership to prioritize health and wellness in communities statewide. The MWC has grown to over 380 municipalities – two-thirds of the state’s 565 municipalities.

