STOCKTON POLL SHOWS DISTRUST FOR MEDIA IN NJ

New Jersey residents for the most part believe news media across the spectrum is biased, and a large majority of them are concerned about fake news, according to a Stockton Poll released today. Most New Jersey adults (87 percent) say they pay some or a great deal of attention to the news. Eighty-five percent are very or somewhat concerned that a news story may be fake news. Two-thirds say they believe they are able to spot fake news at least some of the time, but one-third say they don’t know or are unsure when a news story is false.

