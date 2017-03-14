STELLA TURNS INTO A BIT OF A BUST AT THE JERSEY SHORE

Winter Storm Stella was a bit of a bust at the Jersey Shore. The moderate coastal flooding predicted by the National Weather Service never really materialize in most shore communities in Cape May County; flooding was more severe north of our region. Some towns report vehicles being stuck in flood waters on streets. Wind gusts did not approach 60mph as forecasted, and there was no snow accumulation in our county.
