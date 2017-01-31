Top News
Tuesday January 31st 2017
STATE POLICE SEEKING HELP IN FINDING WOMAN TRYING TO OBTAIN FAKE PRESCRIPTION

Cape May County, Local News, Upper Township

The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a woman suspected of trying to obtain oxycodone with a fraudulent prescription at a CVS in Upper Township. On January 19, the woman is suspected of attempting to use a fraudulent prescription to obtain 120 pills of oxycodone. A suspicious store employee did not fill the prescription. Detectives believe that the woman may have used the suspected alias, Jennifer Galloway, on several occassions in the area in order to fill the prescription. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Michael Pantaleon, of Woodbine Station, at (609)-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

