STATE POLICE SEEK HELP TO FINDING ROBBERY SUSPECT

The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who robbed an Atlantic County convenience store employee at gunpoint. On February 13, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a man entered the Route 50 Market in Weymouth Twp., pointed a handgun at the cashier, and took cash from the register. The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male with a stocky build, 22-25 years old, and 220-245 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Golden at 609-561-1800 ext 3442. Anonymous tips are welcome.

