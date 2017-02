STATE POLICE LOOKING FOR HELP IN CVS ROBBERY

Troopers from Woodbine Station are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a woman who shoplifted nearly $300 worth of cosmetics from a CVS located in the Marmora section of Upper Township, . On Sunday, January 15, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the pictured woman allegedly placed cosmetic merchandise into her purse and exited the store without paying. She was captured on video surveillance leaving in a white, four door sedan, possibly a Lincoln LS. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. McPartlin, of Woodbine Station, at (609)-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

