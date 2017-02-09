Top News
STATE POLICE KEPT BUSY DURING SNOWFALL

We might have missed the snow in South Jersey but it fell in other parts of the state. State Police say they responded to more than 400 vehicle crashes and aids on Thursday. Motorist aids can be spin-outs, flat tires, or mechanical breakdowns. The snow was heavy in the north part of the state but didn’t stick locally.

