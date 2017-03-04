Top News
STATE MAY CREATE PROGRAM TO DEAL WITH ROADSIDE MEMORIALS

The State of New Jersey may create a new program to deal with roadside memorials that are constructed for accident victims.  The Legislature may empower the New Jersey Department of Transportation to develop a roadside memorial program.  It would allow the next of kin of an accident victim to sponsor a roadside sign memorializing the individuals who perished in the accident.

