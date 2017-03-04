The State of New Jersey may create a new program to deal with roadside memorials that are constructed for accident victims. The Legislature may empower the New Jersey Department of Transportation to develop a roadside memorial program. It would allow the next of kin of an accident victim to sponsor a roadside sign memorializing the individuals who perished in the accident.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- STONE HARBOR TO INTRODUCE BUDGET, DISCUSS BEACH PATROL
- LOCAL BROADCASTING LEGEND JAMES RODIO, 85
- STATE MAY CREATE PROGRAM TO DEAL WITH ROADSIDE MEMORIALS
- ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES PLANNED OUTAGES
- MORE WORK LIKELY TO COME ON STONE HARBOR’S BRIDGE
- SWEENEY: NEW SCHOOL FUNDING FORUMLAS ARE NEEDED
- REPORT: SEA ISLE COPS HAVE NO CONFIDENCE IN ITS CHIEF
- OCEAN CITY HAS NEW RULES FOR BOARDWALK MUSICIANS
- MAJOR LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST VINELAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
- HS HOOPS: MIDDLE GIRLS IN SJ FINAL; CATHOLIC’S TEAMS ELIMINATED