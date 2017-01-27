STATE COPS: DON’T GIVE IN TO A MICROSOFT TELEPHONE SCAM

New Jersey State Police in Woodbine are warning the public about a telephone scam where the caller makes a representation of Microsoft. There is a phone scam where the caller says he is from Microsoft Tech Support and asks the victim for credit card information. Police say Microsoft never initiates these types of calls, and if you get a call like this, it’s a scam. Report the call to your local police department.
