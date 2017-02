STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS GET UNDERWAY MONDAY ON WCZT, WJSE

The high school basketball playoffs get underway with two games being broadcast live on Coastal Broadcasting Systems radio stations. On WCZT at 7pm, Collingswood visits Lower Cape May in girls action with Scott Wahl and Buddy Tarbotton with the call. On WJSE, it’s Middle Township boys at Overbook with Denis Brown. Also playing Monday night, Lower Cape May boys visit Cinnaminson, while Cape May Tech plays at Barnegat. If both Lower Cape May and Cape May Tech win, they play each other Wednesday night.

