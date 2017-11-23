SPORTS: LOWER CAPE MAY STUNS MIDDLE IN ANCHOR BOWL, 21-20

Quarterback Brennan Ray scored on a two yard touchdown run, and freshman kicker Matthew Hays added the extra point with under a minute to go in the game as Lower Cape May stunned Middle Township in the annual Anchor Bowl football game, 21-20. Lower Cape May won its first Anchor Bowl since 2011, and took home the trophy. The game was broadcast live on WCZT; it was the 101st meeting between the two teams.

