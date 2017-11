Former Wildwood Catholic baseball player Jim Norris has been named the new head baseball coach at the school. CoastSportsToday.com reports that Norris will take over the Crusader baseball program from Dr. John Coyle, who stepped down after three seasons. Norris is a 2010 graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School.

For more, see Brian Cunniff’s story on CoastSportsToday.com.