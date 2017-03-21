SPIRIT AIRLINES JET MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT NEWARK

A Spirit Airlines jet that departed New York City Monday night had to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty Airport due to an odor in the aircraft. Mechanics attempted to troubleshoot the problem, but found nothing; there were no injuries.
