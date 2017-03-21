Top News
98.7 The Coast
Tuesday March 21st 2017 10:53 AM
You are at:»»SPIRIT AIRLINES JET MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT NEWARK

SPIRIT AIRLINES JET MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT NEWARK

0
By on Local News, New Jersey

A Spirit Airlines jet that departed New York City Monday night had to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty Airport due to an odor in the aircraft.  Mechanics attempted to troubleshoot the problem, but found nothing; there were no injuries.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


+ 9 = twelve