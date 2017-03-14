Top News
Tuesday March 14th 2017 07:42 AM
SPEED RESTRICTIONS POSTED ON PARKWAY, TURNPIKE

Some speed restrictions have been put in place on both the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike.  State officials say there is a 35mph restriction on the Turnpike from Cherry Hill to northern New Jersey due to snow and slush; on the Parkway, a speed restriction has been put in place this morning for the entire length at 50mph due to the winter storm.

