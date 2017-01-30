SOUTH JERSEY GAS ASKS FOR SIGNIFICANT RATE INCREASE

Your natural gas bills could be going up. South Jersey Gas has asked the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities for a rate increase of approximately 17 percent, or $20 per month for the average customer. The increase would cover the costs of prior work that the utility has already conducted. South Jersey Gas says it plans to spend $300 million over the next five years on more upgrades.
