SOUTH DENNIS POST OFFICE CLOSED FOLLOWING OVERNIGHT ACCIDENT

Wednesday February 8th 2017 12:27 PM
Dennis Township, Local News

New Jersey State Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that crashed into the South Dennis Post Office and left the scene of the accident.  The Post Office had closed for the day Tuesday afternoon when someone drove into the building, and then left the scene.  The Press of Atlantic City reports that the Post Office is closed Wednesday, and business will be conducted instead at the nearby Dennisville Post Office.

