Friday March 31st 2017
SOME LAWMAKERS WANT CHANGES TO STATE’S ABORTION LAWS

By on Local News, New Jersey

Some changes could be coming to abortion laws in the Garden State.  Some republican lawmakers say they will push for a change in the law that would ban most abortions on any fetus who is older than 20 weeks.  Two lawmakers held a press conference in Trenton Monday to discuss the changes, saying President-elect Donald Trump’s stance on abortion has boosted their efforts.

