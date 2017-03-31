SOME LAWMAKERS WANT CHANGES TO STATE’S ABORTION LAWS

Some changes could be coming to abortion laws in the Garden State. Some republican lawmakers say they will push for a change in the law that would ban most abortions on any fetus who is older than 20 weeks. Two lawmakers held a press conference in Trenton Monday to discuss the changes, saying President-elect Donald Trump’s stance on abortion has boosted their efforts.
Top News
