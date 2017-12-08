Top News
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR MAINLAND, LESS ALONG THE BEACHES

Local News, Weather

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted by the National Weather Service for Cape May County, except right along the beaches.  Four to six inches of snow is forecast for the mainland sections of our area, but along the coast, the snowfall totals will be reduced.  Keep listening to 98.7..the Coast for updates through the weekend from our Accu Weather team.

