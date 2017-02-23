Top News
SIXERS SHAKEUP: NERLENS NOEL SHIPPED TO DALLAS MAVERICKS

A shakeup for the Philadelphia 76ers on the NBA trading deadline.  The Sixers traded big man Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks for a conditional first round draft choice, Andrew Bogut, and Justin Anderson.  The Sixers are reportedly trying to negotiate a trade for Bogut; he may never dress with the team since a buyout of his contract is also on the table.

