SHORTS TO SHOVELS IN SOUTH JERSEY..BUT NOT AT THE BEACHES

It’s shorts to shovels for most of southern New Jersey, but not in Cape May County. A Winter Weather Advisory remains posted for our region for Thursday, but heavy snow is not expected. There could be a rumble of thunder and some bursts of heavy rain early Thursday morning following by windy and colder conditions with some snow. An inch of snow is the best guess at this point, but it could be a little more or hardly anything at all. Keep listening to updates from the Coastal Broadcasting Weather Center for updated forecasts and any event delays or cancellations.

Share this:



