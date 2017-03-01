Two Atlantic City men were injured during a shooting in Atlantic City on Wednesday. The incident took place on the 2500 block of Pacific Ave. at around 4:20 a.m. Bilal Freeman and Emanuel Williams were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 347-5788.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- EHT MAN KILLED AFTER VEHICLE HITS TREE
- SHOOTING INJURES TWO IN ATLANTIC CITY
- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH POSTED FOR REGION
- LAST MONTH WAS THE WARMEST FEBRUARY IN NJ HISTORY
- AC MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD
- STORMS LIKELY WEDNESDAY, SNOW SHOWERS ON FRIDAY?
- LOBIONDO: PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESSED KEY ISSUES
- HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS CONTINUE TONIGHT ON COASTAL BROADCASTING
- WOMAN DRIVES INTO A BEDROOM IN GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
- SALARY INCREASES APPROVED FOR VINELAND’S ELECTED OFFICIALS