Top News
98.7 The Coast
Wednesday March 1st 2017 01:40 PM
You are at:»»»SHOOTING INJURES TWO IN ATLANTIC CITY

SHOOTING INJURES TWO IN ATLANTIC CITY

0
By on Atlantic City, Atlantic County, Local News

Two Atlantic City men were injured during a shooting in Atlantic City on Wednesday. The incident took place on the 2500 block of Pacific Ave. at around 4:20 a.m. Bilal Freeman and Emanuel Williams were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 347-5788.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


+ 9 = thirteen