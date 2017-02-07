Top News
SHOOTING IN BRIDGETON SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL

A shooting in Bridgeton sent a man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Daily Journal reports the unidenified 23-year-old was shot on Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Elmer St. of Bridgeton. The man was taken to the Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment. No other details were provided at this time.

