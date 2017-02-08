SHELLFISH CANNOT BE HARVESTED FROM THE DELAWARE BAY, FOR NOW

Shellfish harvesting in the Delaware Bay has been suspended indefinitely. The State of Delaware enacted the ban after hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw sewage flowed into the St. Jones River from a pumping station in Dover. The river empties into the Delaware Bay. The harvest ban will be in effect for 21 days in Delaware; New Jersey experts say the spill has not affected waters on this side of the bay.
