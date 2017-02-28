SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY EVENING

There is the potential for some severe weather late Wednesday in our area. The National Weather Service has put our area at a slight risk for severe thunderstorms late in the day Wednesday as the third of three rain systems pushes across our region, bringing cooler weather to the shore. Stay tuned to the Coastal Broadcasting Weather Center for updates throughout the day on Wednesday.
