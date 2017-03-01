A severe thunderstorm watch has been posted for this afternoon into early evening. The National Weather Service posted the watch for Cape May, Cumberland, and Atlantic counties among others in the region. This storm is going to break the warm streak and knock temperatures down a bit, but highs heading into the weekend will still be in the 40’s.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- EHT MAN KILLED AFTER VEHICLE HITS TREE
- SHOOTING INJURES TWO IN ATLANTIC CITY
- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH POSTED FOR REGION
- LAST MONTH WAS THE WARMEST FEBRUARY IN NJ HISTORY
- AC MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD
- STORMS LIKELY WEDNESDAY, SNOW SHOWERS ON FRIDAY?
- LOBIONDO: PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESSED KEY ISSUES
- HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS CONTINUE TONIGHT ON COASTAL BROADCASTING
- WOMAN DRIVES INTO A BEDROOM IN GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
- SALARY INCREASES APPROVED FOR VINELAND’S ELECTED OFFICIALS