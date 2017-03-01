Top News
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH POSTED FOR REGION

A severe thunderstorm watch has been posted for this afternoon into early evening. The National Weather Service posted the watch for Cape May, Cumberland, and Atlantic counties among others in the region. This storm is going to break the warm streak and knock temperatures down a bit, but highs heading into the weekend will still be in the 40’s.

