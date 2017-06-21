SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING UNTIL 8:15PM WEDNESDAY

The National Weather Service has posted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cape May County for Wednesday evening, June 21st, until 8:15pm. Here is the text of the warning provided to Coastal Broadcasting Systems:

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

southern Atlantic County in southern New Jersey…

Cumberland County in southern New Jersey…

Cape May County in southern New Jersey…

* until 815 PM EDT

* at 711 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Mizpah to near Laurel Lake to Greenwich, moving

southeast at 45 mph.

Hazard… 60 mph wind gusts.

Source… radar indicated.

Impact… expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include…

Vineland, Atlantic City, Millville, Bridgeton, Ocean City, Cape

May, Cumberland, Pleasantville, Somers Point, Ventnor City,

Brigantine, Northfield, Absecon, Margate City, Buena, North

Wildwood, Laurel Lake, Wildwood Crest, Woodbine and Sea Isle City.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm… and

the storm will affect the beaches. For your safety… immediately move

off the beach and seek shelter indoors.