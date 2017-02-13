SEVEN MILE ISLAND BEACH FILL PROJECT TO BEGIN TUESDAY

A massive beach fill project for the Seven Mile Beach will begin on Tuesday. The dredge “Texas” from Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company will begin the project Tuesday in the southern end of Stone Harbor. When Stone Harbor’s portion of the project is done, the dredge will move to Avalon to pump nearly 1 million cubic yards of sand onto the Borough’s beachfront.
