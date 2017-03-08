Top News
98.7 The Coast
Wednesday March 8th 2017 04:29 PM
You are at:»»»SEARCH WARRANT AT EHT MOTEL LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

SEARCH WARRANT AT EHT MOTEL LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

0
By on Atlantic County, Egg Harbor Township, Local News

A search warrant was executed at a motel in Egg Harbor Township on Friday. Adrien Lassiter was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and related offenses. As a result of the search warrant, 38 packets of suspected heroin were seized, along with paraphernalia. Also arrested was Zoraida Velez from Pleasantville. Velez was in the room and was taken in for an outstanding NCIC warrant.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


2 × three =