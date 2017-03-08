SEARCH WARRANT AT EHT MOTEL LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

A search warrant was executed at a motel in Egg Harbor Township on Friday. Adrien Lassiter was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and related offenses. As a result of the search warrant, 38 packets of suspected heroin were seized, along with paraphernalia. Also arrested was Zoraida Velez from Pleasantville. Velez was in the room and was taken in for an outstanding NCIC warrant.

