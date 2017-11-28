SEA ISLE BOULEVARD CONSTRUCTION TO DISRUPT TRAFFIC FLOW

Traffic flow along Sea Isle Boulevard is expected to be disrupted next week as the construction project enters a new phase. County officials announced that traffic will be transitioned to the north side of the project where the roadway is over four feet higher than the current road. The transitioning will occur during the overnight hours when traffic volume is at its lowest point.
