Top News
98.7 The Coast
Friday March 17th 2017 07:15 AM
You are at:»»SCHOOL TAX EXPECTED TO GO UP IN OCEAN CITY

SCHOOL TAX EXPECTED TO GO UP IN OCEAN CITY

0
By on Local News, Ocean City

The school tax rate is expected to climb in Ocean City this year.  The proposed school tax is expected to climb by one tenth of one cent to 21.8 cents.  The new spending plan totals $45.6 million, and will be discussed at a public hearing to be held on April 26th.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


9 − = three