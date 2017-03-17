SCHOOL TAX EXPECTED TO GO UP IN OCEAN CITY

The school tax rate is expected to climb in Ocean City this year. The proposed school tax is expected to climb by one tenth of one cent to 21.8 cents. The new spending plan totals $45.6 million, and will be discussed at a public hearing to be held on April 26th.
