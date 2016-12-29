Top News
Thursday December 29th 2016 10:48 AM
SCHOOL DISTRICT IN OCEAN COUNTY TO BEGIN DRUG TESTING MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS

Local News

An Ocean County school is implementing a new program that involves random drug testing for middle school students. It is a voluntary program that parents have to sign their child up for, otherwise the child won’t be tested. If a student tested positive, the child would not be allowed to participate in any sports or after school activity for 10 school days. The attempt to fight back against drug use at an earlier age.

