SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES IN SOUTH JERSEY FROM COASTAL STORM

There are no widespread power outages due to the coastal storm as of Monday at 8:00am. Atlantic City Electric’s outage map shows some small pockets of outages in the Cape May and Atlantic county region, including a few hundred outages in Mays Landing. Power outages are possible due to strong winds that may break tree limbs into power lines. If you have an outage, report it directly to the utility at 1-800-833-7476.

