SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE: STORM SUBSIDES, ROADS BEING REOPENED

Officials in local communities are assessing the damage from the overnight storm that brought several inches of rain to the region. There was downtown street flooding in most coastal communities early this morning; motorists are advised to use caution while driving. Earlier this morning, the entry into Wildwood on Route 47 was closed due to flooding. The Townsend’s Inlet Bridge between Sea Isle City and Avalon was closed earlier today, but has since re-opened. There are rip currents along the beaches today due to the northeasterly wind, which is expected to cause some beach erosion. Atlantic City Electric reports no significant power outages in our region. There has been no interruption in service to the Cape May Lewes Ferry schedule.

