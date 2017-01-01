Top News
Sunday January 1st 2017 08:22 AM
SALES TAX SLATED TO DIP VERY SLIGHTLY IN NEW YEAR

By on Local News, New Jersey

You will be paying a little less in sales tax in 2017.  The new year ushered in a cut in the state sales tax from seven percent to 6.875 percent.  The tax will drop a little more at the beginning of 2018.  Consumers will only notice the difference when they make a major purchase.  Governor Christie insisted on a cut in the sales tax when he approved the new gasoline tax.

