SALES TAX SLATED TO DIP VERY SLIGHTLY IN NEW YEAR

You will be paying a little less in sales tax in 2017. The new year ushered in a cut in the state sales tax from seven percent to 6.875 percent. The tax will drop a little more at the beginning of 2018. Consumers will only notice the difference when they make a major purchase. Governor Christie insisted on a cut in the sales tax when he approved the new gasoline tax.
Top News
