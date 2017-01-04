REPORT: WILDWOOD FACES POTENTIAL LITIGATION OVER DOG BEACH

Top News
Wednesday January 4th 2017 07:12 AM
By on Local News, Wildwood

Wildwood is reportedly facing potential litigation over its dog beach.  The Wildwood Leader reports that some people are unhappy that the dog beach exists, and some business owners believe their revenue may be off due to the existence of the beach.  Mayor Ernie Troiano told the Leader that there are 23 property owners in the First Ward who own portions of the beach up to the state line.

