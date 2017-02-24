REPORT: WATER FOUNTAIN TESTS HIGH FOR LEAD IN UPPER TWP. PRIMARY SCHOOL

Top News
A water fountain at the Upper Township Primary School has tested positive for high levels of lead.  The Upper Township Gazette reports that the District made the announcement about the lead on Thursday.  Superintendent Vincent Palmieri says no staff member or student is in harm’s way and the water will be continually tested.

