Monday February 13th 2017 12:14 PM
REPORT: TRUMP AND CHRISTIE TO MEET IN D.C. TUESDAY

By on Local News

A new report says that Gov. Chris Christie will be coming to Washington D.C. on Tuesday to meet with President Donald Trump. NJ.com reports that two sources told them that the meeting is coming on the heels of Trump being upset with some of the members of his administration and how they have performed. One of the issues expected to be discussed is the issue of drug addiction, which Christie has been speaking a lot about in recent months.

