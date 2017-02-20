REPORT: ONE DEAD IN PEDESTRIAN-MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A pedestrian was killed in a motor vehicle accident Sunday night. The Press of Atlantic City reports that the accident took place on Route 322 in Folsom. During the investigation, a firefighter suffered a medical emergency and was taken from the scene by a rescue squad. No word yet on the identities of the driver or the victim.
