REPORT: ONE DEAD IN PEDESTRIAN-MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Monday February 20th 2017 08:19 AM
Atlantic County, Local News

A pedestrian was killed in a motor vehicle accident Sunday night.  The Press of Atlantic City reports that the accident took place on Route 322 in Folsom.  During the investigation, a firefighter suffered a medical emergency and was taken from the scene by a rescue squad.  No word yet on the identities of the driver or the victim.

