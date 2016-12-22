Top News
REPORT: NORTH WILDWOOD WANTS BEACH DEATH LAWSUIT DISMISSED

North Wildwood is trying to get a lawsuit tossed from the family of a man who drowned in the ocean after sand beneath him collapsed and he was swept out to sea.  The Associated Press reports that the city believes it is immune from the lawsuit filed by the family of Brad Smith who drowned back in 2012.  The city believes that a state law puts the risk on the individual since it involved unimproved public property.  The family believes there is negligence on behalf of North Wildwood.

