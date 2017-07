Mister Softee is having an issue with two Mister Softee ice cream shops on the Wildwood boardwalk. NJ.com reports that the parent company of Mister Softee cannot guarantee what two stores are selling on the boardwalk because those stores had their licenses terminated for lack of payment about a week ago. Mister Softee says it can no longer guarantee the health quality of the ice cream sold in the boardwalk stores, according to the report.

##