REPORT: MISSING UBER DRIVER FOUND DEAD IN LOCAL MOTEL

Police in Galloway Township are investigating the death of an Uber driver from Ocean County who’s body was found inside a local motel room. The Press of Atlantic City reports that 32 year old Greg Gdovin checked into a Rodeway Inn on Saturday morning and was scheduled to check out Sunday morning. A motel manager says the door was barricaded from the inside when he went to check on Gdovin and found him on the floor expired.

