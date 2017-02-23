REPORT: MILLVILLE MAY CLOSE ATV RECREATIONAL FACILITY

The Fields of Dreams has become a bit of a nightmare for Millville officials, and they are threatening to close the ATV park down. The Daily Journal reports that there have been repeated delays by the owners of the park to make necessary improvements since it opened two and a half years ago, including not having a Certificate of Occupancy. Millville officials say one of the options is to close down the facility until the improvements are made.
