REPORT: MANCO AND MANCO OWNERS TO BE SENTENCED FRIDAY

The owners of Manco and Manco Pizzeria in Ocean City will be sentenced Friday afternoon in a tax fraud case. The Ocean City Gazette reports that Charles and Mary Bangle will be sentenced separately on Friday; their sentencing date has been delayed six times since their guilty plea nearly two years ago. Some charges are expected to be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
